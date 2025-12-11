Former Rangers Center Unretires & Signs With Overseas Team

After not playing professional hockey since the 2022-23 season, former New York Rangers forward Derick Brassard is coming out of retirement.

This is because Brassard has signed a one-year contract with Geneve-Servette of the National League in Switzerland, as reported by Nicolas St. Pierre and Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Brassard certainly has the potential to be a nice addition to Geneve-Servette's roster, as he was a solid playmaker during his 16-year NHL career. The 38-year-old forward should also serve as a good mentor for the team's younger players due to his high amount of experience.

Brassard was undoubtedly an impactful player for the Rangers during his four-year stint with the club from 2012-13 to 2015-16. In 254 games with the Blueshirts over that span, he posted 69 goals, 105 assists, 174 points, 361 hits, and a plus-26 rating. This included him recording a career-high 60 points in 80 games for the Rangers in 2014-15.

Brassard's time with the Rangers came to an end during the 2016 NHL off-season when he was traded to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for current Blueshirt Mika Zibanejad.