Former Rangers Defenseman Signs In KHL

According to Championat's Anton Pachenko, former New York Rangers defenseman Ben Harpur has signed a one-year contract with the Shanghai Dragons of the KHL.

Harpur signing in the KHL comes after he did not land a contract with the Florida Panthers after participating in their training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). Now, the former Ranger will be playing overseas with the Dragons, where he should be a solid part of their blueline.

Harpur played in 42 games with the Rangers during the 2022-23 season, where he recorded one goal, five assists, six points, 57 blocks, 63 hits, and an even plus/minus rating. This is the last season that he played at the NHL level, but he did play the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns exclusively with the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

In 29 games during the 2024-25 with Hartford, Harpur posted one goal, four assists, five points, 48 penalty minutes, and a minus-4 rating.

In 198 career NHL games split between the Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, and Rangers, Harpur recorded two goals, 19 assists, 21 points, 143 penalty minutes, 221 blocks, and 317 hits.