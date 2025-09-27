Ex-Rangers Forward Out Multiple Weeks With Injury

On Sep. 24, former New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko left the Seattle Kraken's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers after being slashed by defenseman Beau Akey.

Now, the Kraken have provided an injury update on Kakko, and it is not good news for the 24-year-old forward.

The Kraken have announced that Kakko will be out for the next six weeks due to a broken hand. With this, he will not be back in the lineup for the Kraken until November.

This is certainly a tough blow for the Kraken, as Kakko became a key part of their roster after the Rangers traded him there. In 49 games with the Kraken following the trade, he recorded 10 goals and 30 points. This was after he had four goals and 14 points in 30 games with the Rangers before the trade in 2024-25.

Kakko was selected by the Rangers with the second overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 330 games over six seasons with the Rangers from 2019-20 to 2024-25, he posted 61 goals, 70 assists, and 131 points.