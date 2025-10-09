Former Rangers Forward Signs With New Team

Former New York Rangers forward Jack Roslovic has finally found his new home.

The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed Roslovic to a one-year, $1.5 million contract for the 2025-26 season.

Roslovic was the best unrestricted free agent (UFA) left with the 2025-26 season here. Now, he has picked his new team with the Oilers and should be a solid addition to their group because of it. Roslovic had also been connected to the Oilers during the off-season.

Roslovic should give the Oilers more secondary scoring, as he posted 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games this past season for the Carolina Hurricanes. His versatility should also make him a good pickup for the Oilers, as he can play both center and on the wing.

Back during the 2023-24 season, Roslovic was acquired by the Rangers from the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 19 regular-season games with the Blueshirts following the trade, the 2015 first-round pick recorded three goals, five assists, eight points, and a minus-1 rating. He also played in 16 playoff games for the Rangers in 2024, where he recorded two goals, six assists, eight points, and an even plus/minus rating.