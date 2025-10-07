Former Rangers Goalie Hitting Waivers

While speaking to reporters, Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff announced that former New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev will be placed on waivers, The Hockey News' Michael Augello reports.

Georgiev signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Sabres last month. This was after he posted a 15-26-4 record, a .875 save percentage, and a 3.71 goals-against average in 49 games this past season split between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks.

Georgiev being placed on waivers comes after the Sabres claimed goaltender Colten Ellis off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 6.

If Georgiev clears waivers, he will be assigned to the Sabres' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Georgiev started his NHL career with the Rangers. In 129 games over five seasons with the Blueshirts from 2017-18 to 2021-22, Georgiev recorded a 58-48-11 record, a .908 save percentage, a 2.94 goals-against average, and eight shutouts.