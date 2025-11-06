Former Rangers Star Is On Fire With New Team

During the off-season, the New York Rangers traded forward Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks. This was after the longtime Ranger was the subject of trade rumors throughout the 2024-25 season.

So far, it is fair to say that the change of scenery is benefiting Kreider, as he has had a great start with the Ducks.

In eight games so far this season with the Ducks, Kreider has already scored seven goals and has also recorded one assist. He is only continuing to stay hot as the season rolls on, too, as he has scored a goal in each of his last three games.

Seeing Kreider putting the puck in the net is not necessarily surprising, as he had some big years during his time with the Rangers. Now, the Ducks are undoubtedly benefiting from having him on their roster because of it.

If Kreider continues to put up numbers like these, it would be massive for a Ducks club looking to take that next step and get back into the playoffs. With the way he is playing right now, he is well on his way to having a bounce-back season.

Kreider will now be looking to stay hot with the Ducks from here. If he does, it is fair to wonder if the Rangers will end up regretting moving him.