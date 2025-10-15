Former Rangers Star Thriving With New Team

The New York Rangers made a notable move this summer when they traded forward Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks. This marked the end of Kreider's strong 13-year stint with the Rangers.

Sometimes, it can take a player some time to adjust after they join a new team, especially if they played on their previous club for a long time, like Kreider. Yet, Kreider is already making an impact for the Ducks early on this season, as he has had an excellent start to the new year.

In three games so far this campaign with the Ducks, Kreider has recorded four goals, one assist, and four hits. The former Ranger also scored two of his goals, including the game-winner, in the Ducks' most recent contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 14.

If Kreider keeps this kind of play up as the season continues, he should become a key part of the Ducks' roster as they look to take that next step in their rebuild. The potential for Kreider to be a difference-maker is certainly there, and he has been just that early on for the Ducks.

It will now be interesting to see how the former Ranger builds on his strong start to the 2025-26 season from here.