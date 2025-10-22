From Hockey Sticks To Barbie Dolls, Jonny Brodzinski Loves Being A Girl Dad

From all boys to all girls, Jonny Brodzinski’s family life has undergone drastic changes from his childhood days.

Brodzinski grew up with three brothers, Easton, Michael, and Bryce, all of whom had an extremely close relationship.

Jonny’s life was filled and consumed with hockey. He and his brothers all played throughout their childhood years, while his father, Mike Brodzinski, operated a hockey store called Hockey Zone, where Jonny worked.

“It was a lot of testosterone in that house,” Jonny said. “Growing up, my dad decided to not finish our basement. We just play full ice mini hockey, standing up, full contact. It was just, it was so much fun. We had a ton of fun growing up…

“All of us played (hockey). My dad coached us all the way up. He’d coach us all. All of us would be on the ice for my practice, everybody would be on the ice for Michael's practice, and then all the way down, so we got a lot of ice time in. It went a long way, and I think it helped out a ton.”

Now, Jonny’s family life is completely different, as he, along with his wife Lauren, have three daughters, Lucy, Livvy, and newborn Penelope.

Jonny went from hockey sticks scattered all over his basement to a house filled with dolls.

It may be different than his childhood years living with three brothers, but Jonny has found being a girl dad is a true blessing.

“It's completely different than when I grew up, but now, I'm very used to it,” Jonny said. “They take care of me, it’s awesome. It's different than the mini hockey and wrestling. We still do that a ton, but it's a lot of Barbies, a lot of dress up, and watching Frozen, and stuff like that.”

Hockey runs in the Brodzinski family, so it’s only natural that Jonny would pass along the sport to his children.

In fact, Jonny’s eldest daughter, Lucy, has become quite the skater. Starting off on roller skates, Lucy is now making her father proud on the ice, zooming up and down with impressive speed.

“She (Lucy) loves it. She can fly,” said Jonny. “I would say to any of your readers that if you're trying to get your kids into hockey, get them on rollerblades right away. It helps so much. She was on roller blades for probably a year and a half before she actually got on the ice, and as soon as she got on the ice, she was flying around the ice, so it helps out a ton.”

Being a father and specifically being a girl dad, Jonny has learned a lot about himself through the journey of fatherhood.

Starting off his professional hockey career, Jonny was playing purely for the love of the game. The 31-year-old forward is now playing both for his passion for hockey as well as to secure his family, and make a better life for them.

Every time Jonny steps on the ice, Lauren, Lucy, Livvy, and Penelope are always on his mind.

“It's not so much about you anymore. It's about the kids, and I absolutely love it,” Jonny said. “Every shift, every game, and new contract, you're playing to set your family up for a good life after hockey.”