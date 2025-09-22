Gabe Perreault Catches The Eye Of Mike Sullivan After Strong Preseason Performance

Gabe Perreault kicked off the preseason on a high note for the New York Rangers.

In the first period of the Rangers’ 5-2 preseason win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon, Perreault scored a goal, getting a feed from Conor Sheary.

The 20-year-old forward had a strong game playing alongside Sheary and Juuso Parssinen.

Perreault caught the eye of Mike Sullivan, who was impressed with what he saw from the Boston College product.

“I thought Gabe Perreault had a really strong game,” Sullivan said. “He made a lot of plays.”

Perreault signed his entry-level contract with the Rangers at the end of last season and he closed out the year by playing five games.

Now, Perreault is looking to earn a permanent spot on the Rangers’ opening-night roster.

“I know that it's not going to be given to me, so I'm gonna come in every day, work hard and try to prove it,” Perreault said.