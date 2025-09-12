Gabe Perreault Knows His Spot With The Rangers Won't Be Given

Gabe Perreault has been clear that his goal is to make the New York Rangers’ roster out of training camp.

After getting an audition late in the season with the Rangers, he now looks to carve out a permanent role with the team.

While Perreault may be the flashy prospect name going into training camp, he knows he’ll have to earn his spot with the Blueshirts.

“I know that it's not going to be given to me, so I'm gonna come in every day, work hard and try to prove it,” Perreault said.

Perreault admitted that he has not had communication with Chris Drury or Mike Sullivan about what sort of role he could play, but he’s looking to make an impact regardless.

Through two days of rookie camp, the 19-year-old forward has looked explosive, setting himself apart as arguably one of the top prospects there.

He’s been playing on a line alongside Brennan Othmann and Noah Laba, a trio we should see together during the Rangers’ two rookie games against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and Saturday.