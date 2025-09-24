Gabe Perreault Turning Heads At Training Camp And In Two Preseason Games

Gabe Perreault has been emerging through the New York Rangers’ preseason and training camp, and it’s hard to ignore.

Compared to when he arrived in New York at the end of last season, Perreault seems to be more prepared to play at a professional level.

Through training camp, Perreault has continued to stand out during practices among some already established veterans.

The 20-year-old forward has already recorded two goals in two preseason games, as he’s making it hard for the Rangers to deny him a roster spot.

“I just think obviously, Gabe has NHL talent,” Mike Sullivan said. “I think that’s on display. He’s a really talented kid. I think he’s a terrific hockey player… I think he plays with courage. He's willing to go into the battle areas. I think he can get a little bit stronger, and that's going to help him and will help him in that area, but we've been really encouraged with this game.”

The big question is whether Perreault will benefit from playing with the Rangers in a more limited role or with the Hartford Wolf Pack in an expanded role where he’ll get a ton of opportunity.

While Sullivan did not commit to one direction or the other, he believes that in time Perreault will make himself a known commodity in The Big Apple.

“I think it's important that he gets minutes and that he plays because it's probably in the best interest of his overall development, and in turn, be in the best interest of the New York Rangers,” Sullivan emphasized. “Whether that takes place in New York or in Hartford, will yet to be determined. As I said, we are really encouraged with his game. He seems to get better with each game that he plays. We're trying to reserve judgment and just kind of let the camp unfold here…

“The question with young players is, what's the best formula for that player to help him ultimately become the impact player that we all foresee him to be? Is it playing lots of minutes at the American League level, or is it playing at the NHL level? I don't know that there's an exact formula for that. I think that's a little bit of a feeling-out process. I think every player is unique. And so it's kind of a case-by-case basis, based on circumstance. What I will tell you is my impression of him, and just watching him is he's an he's an NHL player in the making.”

Perreault’s status with the Rangers for this season is still in doubt, but if he keeps playing like he has been over the past couple of weeks, it will only be a matter of time before he’s playing in the NHL.