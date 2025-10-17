How To Explain The Rangers' Lack Of Scoring

The weekend is here and so is Ask The Maven. Today's question is from Cynthia Goldup from The Bronx. Take it away, Cynthia:

HOW DO YOU EXPLAIN THE RANGERS INABILITY TO SCORE AT HOME?

The Maven Replies: I'll give you eight reasons – one after the other.

1. The new coaching staff has given the team a new offensive formula and the players are still trying to figure it out.

2. Former big guns – such as Artemi Panarin, J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafrenière are underperforming.

3. Vincent Trocheck is sorely missed.

4. The second and third lines often appear lost.

5. Matt Rempe's fourth line – with Sam Carrick and Adam Edstrom – have played well but cannot be expected to carry the offense.

6. The power play is powerless.

7. There are no Auston Matthews-type snipers.

8. Erratic shooting.