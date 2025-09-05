Igor Shesterkin Ranked As Third Best Goalie in NHL Network’s Top-10 Goalie List.

Igor Shesterkin ranked no. 3 in the NHL Network’s Top-10 goalie list.

The only two goalies that ranked ahead of Shesterkin on this list are Andrei Vasilevskiy and Connor Hellebuyck.

This past season, Shesterkin signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the New York Rangers, making him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.

At the pinnacle of Shesterkin’s career, he won the Vezina and was a Hart Trophy finalist for League MVP in 2022.

On top of that, Shesterkin has helped lead the Rangers to the Eastern Conference Final twice through his tenure as the team’s starting goalie.

During the 2024-25 campaign, the 29-year-old goalie recorded a 27-29-5 record, 2.86 goals against average, and .905 save percentage.

The goalies ranked behind Shesterkin on this list include Sergei Bobrovsky, Jake Oettinger, Ilya Sorokin, Jordan Binnington, Filip Gustavsson, Darcy Kuemper, and Linus Ullmark.