Important Comments About Ken Dryden From The Maven's Roundtable

Hockey has lost one of its most significant personalities with the passing of Ken Dryden.

Several members of The Maven's Roundtable offered the following thoughts about the Hall of Fame goaltender and the conscience of our Game.

Al Greenberg: "During the times I spoke with Ken it was more like conversing with a college professor than an athlete. He was a rarity."

Bernie Rohde; "I loved Dryden's book, 'The Game.' His insights would make you think about hockey from a totally different perspective."

Larry Hirsch: "Ken Dryden's best 'game' was combining with Al Michaels to call the amazing Olympic – USA vs. Soviets – contest. First and foremost, he was the best when it came to talking goaltending."

The Passing Of Ken Dryden Is Mourned in Rangerville As Well

The death of Ken Dryden is being mourned throughout the hockey world and among Rangers fans as much as any of us who appreciate greatness in the ice world.

How about writing about hockey? Dryden's book "The Game" arguably is the best book about our sport ever written.

Put it this way; Dryden was amazing in so many ways – while being a splendid guy – his death has affected people from our industry more powerfully than anyone in The Maven's memory.