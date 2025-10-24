Insider Reveals Rangers' Asking Price For Brennan Othmann

New York Rangers forward Brennan Othmann has been a popular name in the rumor mill early on this season. Now, the Rangers' asking price for Othmann has been revealed.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers have asked interested clubs for "good AHL prospects" in return for Othmann.

With Othmann being a former first-round pick, it is understandable that the Rangers are looking to land a decent return for him. This is especially so when noting that the Rangers do not need to necessarily rush a trade involving the 22-year-old winger.

There certainly could be some clubs willing to pay that price for Othmann, as the potential for him to become a good NHL player is still there. A change of scenery could be exactly what helps the young forward take that next step and become a full-time NHL player.

Othmann has appeared in four games so far this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he has posted one assist and six penalty minutes. His best season in the AHL was in 2023-24 when he recorded 21 goals, 28 assists, and 49 points in 67 games with Hartford.

In 25 career games over two seasons with the Rangers, Othmann has recorded two assists, 49 hits, and a plus-7 rating.