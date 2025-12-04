Is Mike Sullivan The Right Coach For The Rangers?

The jury is out on Mike Sullivan. It's far too soon to judge whether he's the right coach for the Rangers at the right time.

But that does not mean we can't examine his body of work so far because it will have a direct bearing on how his team finishes in April.

"The Rangers need a quick turnaround from Sullivan," wrote Steve Zipay in The Hockey News Yearbook, "and determination from the leaders to make the postseason."

To get a line on Sully, The Maven consulted with others in the business including my dear pal, Harvey (Hutch) Cohen who was regarded as one of the best high school hockey coaches in the northeast. Plus, I've consulted with others.

Here are my conclusions supported by assorted thoughts obtained along the way:

1. "Sullivan has a brilliant hockey mind."

2. "His teaching methodology is really good based on his seasonal plan and implementing structure."

3. "Sully took the Rangers' biggest weakness and already has made it into their biggest strength – defending."

4. "He's genuine; he's a pro and he explains things very well."

5. "Sully has a presence and has this figured out."

6. "The Rangers are the best defensive team I've seen."

7. "They are a hard team to play against on most nights."

8. "I see some of Barry Trotz's style of coaching and some of Joel Quenneville in Sullivan."

THE MAVEN'S TAKE: Sullivan needs a minimum of 40 games before any serious judging takes place. He's still learning things about his players that only can be deduced by being behind their bench and in the clubhouse and on the road trips.

Furthermore, he's still building trust and relationships. He might not know everyone and nor how they tick for at least half the season.

Sullivan's record after 28 games is 14-12-2 for 30 points; only six points behind first-place Washington. In an extremely tight division, this leaves plenty of room to move up.

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly: Rangers vs. Dallas

<b>THE GOOD:</b>

He'll face a solid Senators team tonight in Ottawa then jet home for a Saturday afternoon tilt against the high-flying Avalanche followed by Vegas at the Garden on Sunday night.

Come to think of it, by then you might not need any more time to make a judgement if the Blueshirts can prevail without Adam Fox which, incidentally, is possible if not probable.

A hat trick of Rangers wins should clinch the deal! No? Yes?Maven says yes – if they can manage a three-win sweep!