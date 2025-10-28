Is The Broken Down Rangers Machine Fixable?

The impatient citizens of Rangerville want their team fixed as quickly as possible. (Like right this minute.)

This could happen as quickly as tonight since they play the mediocre Canucks in Vancouver.

You know the Canucks, don't you. That's the team J.T. Miller found so uncomfortable he was ready to board a slow-boat to China; or so it seemed.

Miller is now captaining the Blueshirts and leading the team in banal post-game comments such as "We have to be ready." Or, the ever-popular "We gotta be better."

But other sages are around who are anti-moot and are ready to come right out on this page and tell you precisely what's wrong with your beloved heroes.We'll start with Hutch Cohen who has 40 years of playing (In Brooklyn) coaching experience in New Jersey. (Take it away, Hutch.)

"The Rangers do not prepare well. The early (first period) goals are indicative of their lack of preparedness and guidance."

Maven's reaction: Lousy coaching from Sullivan to Quinn.

"The Rangers don't work cohesively in the offensive zone and there's no support from the point men. Also, no traffic in front when shots are taken. No rebounds played."

On The Start Of Their Road Trip The Blueshirts Are Off And Running, Off The NHL Tracks.



Maven's reaction: Who's the genius in charge of offense – Peter Laviolette?

"In overtime the Rangers were not defensive-oriented enough and should never give up a three on one. They have no clue on how to play in OT. It seems as if no one has coached them in terms of what to do."

"The Rangers today are no better now than they were with Barclay Goodrow, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey."

Maven's reaction: Total agreement!