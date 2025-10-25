Is The Rangers' Start To The Season Surprising?

The calendar tells us that this is Friday and that tells me it's time for Ask The Maven. Today's question is from Moe Demling of Rochester.

WHAT HAS SURPRISED YOU ABOUT THE RANGERS SO FAR THIS YEAR?

The Maven Replies: I have a few answers: For starters, without a doubt it's their inability to win at home. Nobody in his right mind would have forecast that – after five games at The World's

Most Famous Arena – they would emerge with not a single victory.

Secondly, I expected the new coach Mike Sullivan to have a much faster, intense team that produced a lot more spirit than we've been shown. I've mentioned before that former MSG analyst Joe Micheletti pointed out that "a lack of spirit" was the biggest flaw on last year's squad. So far, this club is even more spiritless, if such a feat is possible.

The Blueshirts Have Learned How to Score Again, Now What?

Beating the San Jose Sharks is as easy as exhaling. Everybody does it and it's virtually painless.

Finally, I'm more than surprised that the young talent has failed to lead the team in any way. Specifically, I figured that Will Cuylle would emerge as a latter-day Adam Graves. So far, Cuylle hasn't produced the way many expected him to.

Put it all together and you have a club that's going nowhere fast – in a hurry!