It's Not Time For Excuses Regarding The Rangers Right Now

Six Blueshirt things I don't qant to hear about:

1. I do not want to hear that tonight the Rangers could not beat a Buffalo team that hasn't made the playoffs in 14 years and won't this season either.

2. I do not want to hear new captain J.T. Miller beefing about his legs not being right; Skate hard, buddy, or don't skate at all.

3. I do not want to hear anymore that Lafreniere and The People's Non-Choice, Mika Zibanejad, led the Rangers in shots on Pittsburgh's goal on opening night. I want to hear about them scoring goals tonight, whatever the shots. Or am I being too pushy with the mushy ones?

4. I do not want to hear that the Blueshirts had some "good moments" against the Penguins; the worst team in the Met Division, if not the league. I want 60 minutes of hard hockey against the equally weak Buffalos.

5. I do not want to hear about how good an addition Conor Sheary is at a time when the top bananas – like Breadman Panarin – are stale, instead of stupendous.

6. I do not want to hear coach Mike Sulllvan telling us "We got a long way to go." Forget the "long way" baloney. Make it a "short way" tonight and we'll leave it at that."

To sum this 0-1-0 team in two words: WAKE UP!