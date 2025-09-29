J.T. Miller Believed To Have Avoided Major Injury

There’s some positive news after all for the New York Rangers on the J.T. Miller injury front.

During Monday’s practice, Miller lunged to save the puck from exiting the zone as he dove and was slow to get up, appearing to favor his leg.

The 32-year-old ultimately limped his way off the ice and into the locker room. He did not return to practice.

All reports indicate that Miller avoided a major injury, and there’s even hope that he practices on Tuesday.

Miller’s lower-body injury is believed not to be serious.

There isn’t a fear that Miller’s status will be in jeopardy for the Rangers’ season opener on Oct. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.