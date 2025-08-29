J.T. Miller would be the perfect fit to play for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan.

In order to match the talent level of Team Canada, the Americans have adapted a physical and hard-nosed mindset.

That was on full display at the 4 Nations Face-Off as the USA opened up a game against Canada, including one between Miller and Colton Parayko.

Miller’s competitive personality and aggressive style of play is exactly what the Americans will need to capture the gold medal at the Olympics.

Not only does Miller bring an element of physicality, but he’s a reliable two-way forward who can make an impact at both ends of the ice.

The 32-year-old forward can provide a presence on Team USA’s power play and penalty kill, which is valuable.

There’s no doubt that Miller is the kind of player who would wear the red, white, and blue with pride and honor on a global stage.

Miller will join the U.S. Men's Olympic Orientation Camp with a spot on the Olympic team in play.

The camp includes 44 players. It will take place next week and will span two days in Plymouth, Michigan.

All of the players attending the camp will be considered for the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

While Miller is not a lock to make the Olympic team, he’s certainly a strong candidate.