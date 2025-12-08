Jonathan Quick Shows No Signs Of Lingering Injury In Return To Action

Jonathan Quick made his return from injured reserve on Sunday night in the New York Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

This comes after Quick missed six games due to a lower-body injury suffered on Nov. 22 in a game against the Utah Mammoth.

Igor Shesterkin played in all six games during Quick’s absence, but now we should see Shesterkin settle back into his usual schedule, with Quick taking some of the load off of his shoulders, especially on the occasion of a back-to-back.

Despite not earning the win on Sunday night, Quick had a strong performance against the Golden Knights, making big saves when the Rangers broke down defensively, while not seeming to be bothered by any lingering injury, which is a positive sign.

The 39-year-old goalie has posted a 3-3-1 record, .937 save percentage, and 1.86 goals against average this season.