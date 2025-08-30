Keep Your Eyes Out For Rangers' Ascending Prospect Noah Laba

The New York Rangers’ most underrated prospect just might be center Noah Laba.

The Rangers drafted Laba in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, and over the years, he’s risen up the team’s prospect depth chart.

Upon being drafted by the Rangers, Laba began playing for Colorado College, where he spent three seasons.

After his sophomore year at Colorado College, the Rangers were so impressed with Laba that they pushed to sign him to an entry-level contract; however, he ultimately opted to remain in college for his junior season.

“Last season, the Rangers pushed hard to sign me,” Laba said. “It was definitely a tough decision but I decided to come back to college.”

In March, the 22-year-old forward signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers officially kicking off his professional hockey career.

In 11 games playing for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, Laba recorded three goals, two assists, and five points.

Laba feels that his short stint with the Wolf Pack last season helped him acclimate to playing at the professional hockey level.

“I don’t think you really understand kind of the play (professional hockey) and the level until you’re there playing it, so it definitely was great to get those games in,” said Laba. “I played with some older vets who helped me grow. They’re great players and it’s so easy when you’re on the ice with them.”

What should you expect from Laba going into the 2025-26 season, and what kind of role will he play in Hartford?

Standing at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Laba uses his size to his advantage as he’s a strong two-way forward who has the ability to play a power forward type of role.

“I think I’m a big (6-foot-2, 195 pounds), strong, powerful two-way center who can play offense as well as be good defensively and help create time and space for my teammates,” Laba said about himself. “That’s what I’m trying to bring to all levels.”

He may not play for the Rangers this upcoming season, but Laba has a future with the Blueshirts.