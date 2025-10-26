Matt Rempe Doesn't Join Rangers On Road Trip Amidst Injury Concerns

There’s been a bit more clarity provided regarding Matt Rempe’s injury status.

In the New York Rangers’ 6-5 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night, Matt Rempe fought Ryan Reaves and exited the game immediately afterwards.

He was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the contest with an upper-body injury.

Rempe did not join the team as they embark on a four-game road trip, an indication he’ll likely miss some time.

“It’s a tough loss,” Sullivan said about the loss of Rempe. “Remps is a big part of this group. He just brings so much energy, so much passion to the rink every day. Sticks up for his teammates. He’s an important part of this team, so it’s disappointing to not have him, but it’s going to provide opportunities for others.”

Matt Rempe's Injury Status Unknown Following Fight With Ryan Reaves

During the New York Rangers’ Thursday night game against the San Jose Sharks, Rempe fought Ryan Reaves and exited to the locker room immediately after.

Under Sullivan’s coaching, Rempe’s role was beginning to increase. The 23-year-old forward served a role on the power play and has seen his average ice time rise from 8:30 minutes to 9:48 minutes.

While Rempe is not with the Rangers right now, Sullivan did not rule out the possibility of him rejoining the team at some point during their road trip.

The Rangers have not placed Rempe on injured reserve or LTIR, but have recalled Brennan Othmann from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League to fill Rempe’s role.