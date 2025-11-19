Matt Rempe on Rehab Schedule As He Continues To Recover From Injury

What’s the latest on Matt Rempe and his recovery from an upper-body injury that landed him on long-term injured reserve?

The status of Rempe has been relatively unknown since he exited a game against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23 after fighting Ryan Reaves.

The only thing known was that he sustained an upper-body injury and that he would be out long-term.

Mike Sullivan provided some insight into Matt Rempe’s current rehab process, but didn’t give a timeline on when he’ll return to the lineup.

“He’s on a rehab schedule right now where he’s three days on, one day off… He is on the ice and he’s skating,” Sullivan said of Rempe.

Why The Rangers Decided To Send Gabe Perreault Back Down To The AHL

What did we learn about Gabe Perreault through his three-game stint with the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a>?

Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic reported shortly after the injury occurred that Rempe will be out for multiple weeks, if not months, and it’s not considered season-ending, but he’s not expecting a return until some point later in the season.

It’s unclear whether Rempe is ahead of schedule or not, but his return still does not appear to be imminent.