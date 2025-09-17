Mika Zibanejad Expressed Desire To Play On The Wing Alongside J.T. Miller

A big question heading into training camp for the New York Rangers is whether Mika Zibanejad will play on the wing or at center.

While Zibanejad’s natural position is at center, he had success playing on the wing last season alongside J.T. Miller.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Sullivan emphasized that he intends for Zibanejad to play on the wing.

“I would envision Mika starting the season on the top six at the wing,” Sullivan said. “During my conversations with Mika during the offseason, he had expressed to me the chemistry that he had built with J.T. and J.T. expressed the same thing. Common sense suggests that we start there and see if that's in the best interest of the group.”

After a slow start to the 2024-25 season, Zibanejad hit his stride once the Rangers acquired Miller from the Vancouver Canucks, and the two veteran forwards began playing alongside each other.

There is still a case to be made regarding Zibanejad playing on the wing, which Sullivan outlined on Wednesday.

“There’s always going to be that conversation of do we put Mika at the wing or do we put Mika at the middle,” Sullivan said. “We arguably have three of the best centers 1-2-3 down the middle with J.T., Mika, and Trocheck. In my mind that’s as good as it gets. The challenges as do we have what it takes to surround them with to create the balance we need and set them up for success.

“We're already having those conversations as a coaching staff. We've had some of these discussions with the players, and I just think based on the conversations that I've had with both J.T. and Mika, they both expressed the chemistry that they have and developed last year. For me, that makes a whole lot of sense to start there and make decisions.”

During the offseason, Sullivan traveled to Sweden and met with Zibanejad.

What exactly was discussed during this meeting? It was both a way for Sullivan to get to know Zibanejad on a personal level, while also being able to discuss hockey and what to expect for this upcoming season.

“My hope in going to see him is to get to know him a little bit, give him a chance to get to know me,” Sullivan said of his meeting with Zibanejad. “I could share some of my intentions going into this season as the head coach, and how I was going to approach this opportunity we have in front of us, to reiterate to him the importance of building a relationship in a partnership with the players, that's so essential in today's game.

“I felt like we accomplished all of those things by going over to see him. It was a great trip. I got to meet his family. I think those things are important to get to know people. We had great conversations over there. I would have not known some of the things that I know now if I didn't go.”

Training camp for the Rangers is set to begin on Thursday, as we’ll get a look at Zibanejad on the wing playing with Miller.