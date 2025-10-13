Mika Zibanejad Flipping The Script From Last Season In A Big Way

There should be a lot of optimism regarding Mika Zibanejad’s play to start the 2025-26 campaign.

Last season, Zibanejad started the season slowly, and he later admitted that it impacted him mentally.

It has really been the exact opposite kind of start for Zibanejad through the New York Rangers’ first four games.

The 32-year-old forward has been aggressive offensively, generating an abundance of high-quality scoring chances.

Zibanejad is playing with a confidence that is translated into his play.

Forced to switch off from the wing to center after Vincent Trocheck suffered an upper-body injury, Zibanejad has displayed his versatility.

Mike Sullivan went out of his way on Sunday to praise Zibanejad.

“I think Mika has been terrific,” Sullivan said. “He's all over the ice, he drives offense, he defends hard. I think there's a level of physicality to him right now. That's something that we tried to challenge Mika before training camp even started, because he's capable there, both with the puck offensively and just challenging people hanging on the pucks, forcing them to have to defend him, and then defensively, getting into people and trying to create separation from the puck.

“I think he's driving offense, and I think he's defending hard. He's a very cerebral player. He has a high hockey IQ. He's always in the right spots. I think he's added another level of physicality to his game on both sides of the puck that makes him hard to play against.”

Mike Sullivan Proclaims Rangers Had Best Performance Of Season In Loss To Capitals

The New York Rangers did almost everything right aside from scoring in their 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

Zibanejad serves a role on the power play and the penalty kill, while he’s been centering a lethal line consisting of Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière.

It’s clear that Zibanejad plays a crucial part in fully unlocking the Rangers’ offense, as Mike Sullivan has entrusted him with important responsibilities.

If the Rangers want to accomplish their goals, Zibanejad’s success will be critical, and his start to the season is encouraging.