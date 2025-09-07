Mike Sullivan Confident Adam Fox Will Propel Himself Into Norris-Trophy Discussion

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan has high hopes for Adam Fox this upcoming season.

Despite having a Norris Trophy on his resume while also being one of the most productive defensemen in the NHL over the past few years, the perception around Fox has been surprisingly negative as of late.

This comes after his statistics took a dip during the 2024-25 season and he did not perform up to expectations when playing for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Sullivan believes that Fox can reinvigorate his game and has the utmost confidence in the veteran defenseman.

“I think ‘Foxy’ knows he’s capable of a better game. And him and I have had discussions about it, and I think he’s inspired with the opportunity to bring a better version of himself,” Sullivan said via The Athletic. “And I told him when I became his coach that I was going to do everything in my power to help him become the best version of himself.”

Not only does Sullivan believe Fox will be productive, but he’s optimistic Fox could put himself right back in the Norris-Trophy discussion.

“We think, we believe, that Foxy’s capable of a next-level game. A Norris Trophy-caliber game,” Sullivan said. “You don’t win the Norris Trophy if you’re not capable of that, and we believe he still is.”

The 27-year-old defenseman also has a chance to make Team USA's team for the 2026 Winter Olympics, coached by Sullivan.