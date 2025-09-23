Mike Sullivan Confirms Artemi Panarin Is Alright Despite Dealing With Injury

Artemi Panarin is not yet ready to practice as he’s still dealing with a lower-body injury.

On Friday, Panarin exited practice with an apparent lower-body injury and ultimately did not return.

While Panarin hasn’t practiced with the team since Friday, he appears to be making positive progress in his recovery.

The 33-year-old forward skated by himself on Tuesday prior to the team’s practice, and Mike Sullivan spoke confidently when addressing Panarin’s injury.

“Yes he is,” Sullivan said about if Panarin is progressing in a way that makes him confident that he will be alright.

When first talking about the injury, Sullivan made clear that the team is taking a precautionary approach with Panarin, while not trying to risk any further injury.

“He’s just day-to-day with the lower-body injury,” Sullivan said. “It’s more precautionary than anything. It’s so early in training camp. We just want to make sure… we get ahead of anything that could potentially be on the radar.”

It’s unclear when Panarin will play in any of the New York Rangers’ upcoming preseason games.