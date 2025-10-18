Mike Sullivan Isn't Surprised About Martin St. Louis' Rise To Coaching Fame

Mike Sullivan is set to go head-to-head against Martin St. Louis in what should be an entertaining coaching chess match when the New York Rangers take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Over the years, Sullivan has had different experiences with St. Louis. Sullivan coached against St. Louis when he was a player and now in his new role as head coach of the Canadiens.

What many people may not actually remember is that when Sullivan was an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2007 to 2009 under John Tortorella, he had the distinct opportunity to coach St. Louis.

During his experience coaching St. Louis, Sullivan got to see his intelligence and love for hockey from a personal standpoint.

While St. Louis’ rise to coaching fame may surprise some people, Sullivan knew he always had it in him to take this extraordinary step from playing to coaching.

“I'm not surprised one bit,” Sullivan said of if he’s surprised that St. Louis has become a successful NHL coach. “I coached against him, and I coached with him. I coached Marty for a few years, got to know him extremely well. Doesn't surprise me one bit the success he's having. He loves hockey. He's a student of the game, always has been.

“He had an insatiable appetite to be the best as a player. Was always engaged in the learning process, whether it be video and things of that nature, so it doesn't surprise me one bit. He was a terrific player. He was an even better person to coach.”

As a player, St. Louis was electric, putting his speed and hockey IQ on full display. He runs the Canadiens in a similar fashion.

The Habs play an up-tempo, exhilarating style of hockey. It’s partly due to electrifying young talent, including Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hudson, but it’s also due to what St. Louis provides as a coach and the system he has implemented.

Since St. Louis took over as the Canadiens’ head coach in 2022, he has helped the franchise navigate through a difficult rebuild, while assisting in changing the culture in Montreal.

Maybe the Rangers aren’t quite in a rebuild, but Sullivan will look to follow in St. Louis’ footsteps in changing the culture in New York and helping the Blueshirts find a new identity.