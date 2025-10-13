Mike Sullivan Proclaims Rangers Had Best Performance Of Season In Loss To Capitals

The New York Rangers did almost everything right aside from scoring in their 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

Throughout the entirety of the contest, the Rangers put an onslaught of pressure, as they outshot the Capitals in every period, and were playing an up-tempo style of hockey..

However, Charlie Lindgren stood on his head, recording 35 saves en route to an impressive shutout.

All the Capitals needed was one goal from Anthony Beauvillier, with the Rangers unable to find the back of the net all night.

The Rangers took a positive tone after the game; in fact, Mike Sullivan believes his team put up their best performance of the season.

“I think this was the best game we played all year, the most complete game that we've played all year against a really good team,” Sullivan said. “I thought the guys played hard.”

All four lines brought a different element of energy on Sunday night.

Mika Zibanejad continued to look impressive at center alongside Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière, the Will Cuylle-J.T. Miller-Conor Sheary trio battled hard all night, Noah Laba had yet another impactful performance playing with Taylor Raddysh and Jonny Brodzinski, while the big-bad fourth line of Adam Edström, Sam Carrick, and Matt Rempe used their physical presence to generate offensive-zone time.

“I thought the process was good. I thought we were playing good hockey fundamentally,” Cuylle said. “It was a pretty black and white game in terms of effort for us and I feel like we outplayed them the majority of the game. It’s tough not to get the win, but it’s a long season. I think right now, it’s important to focus on the process and how we are playing.”

Noah Laba's Maturity Continues To Blow Mike Sullivan Away

The excitement around Noah Laba continues to build.

When addressing the team, Sullivan gave the players a positive message that they should be happy with the effort put on display and continue to keep their heads held high.

“I thought the team played extremely well, and that's what I said to the guys after the game,” Sullivan said. “For our coaching staff, we're most concerned about how we play, how we win, how we lose, and sometimes you can't control whether the puck was in the net or not. I thought from an effort standpoint, determination or attitude, this type of game is the kind of game that we're trying to build. If we continue to play with that kind of an effort and that kind of focus and attention to detail, I think we're going to win more games than we lose.”

The Rangers will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.