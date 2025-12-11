Mike Sullivan Provides More Clairty About Adam Edström’s Injury Status

There’s more clarity continuing to come out regarding Adam Edström’s injury status.

Edström unexpectedly left practice on Dec. 1, which was later revealed to be due to a lower-body injury he suffered.

It was unclear when or how he sustained this injury, and his status remained a mystery for the days that followed as he continued to miss practices and games.

On Tuesday, the New York Rangers placed Edström on long-term injured reserve, and Sullivan explained why the team decided to go that route.

“He was continuing to be evaluated here over the last few days,” Sullivan said of Edström. “I think our medical team came to the conclusion that this was the best course of action for him moving forward to try to get him to the point where he's healthy and he has the opportunity to be at his best when he goes in the lineup.”

According to Mollie Walker of The New York Post, this is not the same injury that sidelined him for a large part of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Walker adds that it is related to the “bumps and bruises” he was dealing with that was the root cause of having him being scratched out of the lineup in early November.

This season, the 25-year-old forward has recorded two goals, two assists, and four points, while averaging 9:34 minutes.