More On Forgotten Little Blueshirts From The Past

Let's take another look at unsung Rangers from the past.

Five of my favorite "Undersized Blueshirts' – Camille Henry, Wally Hergesheimer, among others – were mentioned here the other day.

Naturally, I had others in mind and so did my Santa Barbara hockey pal, Joltin' Joe Dionisio, adult hockey director of the famed Ice In Paradise twin rinks. Joltin' Joe writes:

"As far as undersized favorites, how about an Honorable Mention for Rangers coach Herb Brooks' "Smurf Line?"

Dionisio is talking about the Blueshirts' trio of Mark Pavelich, Rob McClanahan and Anders Hedberg. And what a skating trifecta that was; deluxe talent and speed.

"Combining three smallish forwards wasn't the only move by the Rangers' coach," adds Joltin' Joe. "On the eve of the 1982-83 playoffs, Brooks went to press and openly mocked the defensemen of the Patrick Division-champion Philadelphia Flyers.

"'I think I'll throw out some dog bones and distract them,' he said. 'First, they can't skate. They're not concerned with passing, just hitting.'"

"Herbie's Smurfs then proceeded to lead the Blueshirts – previously a moribund .500 team during the regular season – to a shocking first-round sweep of the Broad Street Bullies."

The Maven remembers it well; also that Flyers coach Bob McCammon made the fatal mistake of calling Brooks' Lighthorse Harry skaters "Smurfs" in the first place.

Talk about a supposed insult boomeranging on a top team; that was classic!