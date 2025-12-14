Mourning the Death Of Onetime Ranger Bobby Rousseau

Although Bobby Rousseau, who passed away yesterday and 85, is best remembered as a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens, he also was a significant Ranger, albeit for a short time.

In one of the best deals GM Emile Francis ever pulled off, Rousseau arrived in New York via the Minnesota North Stars in time for the 1971-72 Blueshirts. A center and power play specialist, Rousseau was good for 21 regular season goals and speedy cerebral play that endeared him to Blueshirt fans.

He was on the small side, to be sure, but his superior hockey sense enabled him to survive among the big guys. But it wasn't until the 1972 playoffs that the Montreal native showed his true colors.

The New Yorkers went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final that year against the eventual champion Bruins. Rousseau helped the Blueshirts score an upset win in Game Five at Boston with a big goal leading to a game six which Boston eventually won, with the Cup.

Over a period of 16 playoff games that spring, Bobby totalled six goals and eleven assists for 17 points.

He played two more full seasons with the Blueshirts and to this day remains one of the club's unsung heroes of New York's valiant Cup try in the '72 Final.

R.I.P. Bobby Rousseau.