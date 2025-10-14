Noah Laba Looking To Prove Mike Sullivan Right After Receiving High Praise

Through the first four games of the season, Noah Laba has stood out for the New York Rangers.

Laba’s impressive play unexpectedly became the headline at training camp, as a once-considered lock to play in the American Hockey League was suddenly pushing to make the NHL.

The 2022 fourth-round pick fought his way all the way up the depth chart to crack the Rangers’ opening-night roster.

Now, Laba is carrying his momentum from training camp into the regular season.

The 22-year-old forward could do it all. He’s serving a role as the team’s third-line center, and he’s been given time on both the power play and penalty kill.

From sharing the ice with NHL players,to getting to know some of the established veterans on the Rangers, Laba feels he has been learning every day.

“I’m learning a lot, growing a lot,” Laba said. “A lot of areas in my game I’d like to improve on and continue to get better, so just kind of learning from the older guys, trying to gain experience as I go.”

Mike Sullivan has had nothing but positive things to say about Laba.

The Rangers’ head coach continues to be impressed by Laba’s play as well as the way he conducts himself at the professional level.

“Probably just his poise,” Sullivan said of what he’s been most impressed about Laba. “He doesn't seem to get rattled if he makes a mistake out there. He's able to learn from it, move by it. It doesn't affect his next shift, or two or three, whatever it may be. He has a maturity to him. I think that's important to have success in this league.

“He doesn't hang on to things when it doesn't go the right way, but he also has the aptitude to learn from it, which is an important element of growth and development. So I think his poise has been the most impressive thing, from my standpoint.”

Noah Laba's Maturity Continues To Blow Mike Sullivan Away

The excitement around Noah Laba continues to build.

To hear that sort of praise from your coach, especially as a rookie, is something that Laba doesn't take lightly.

Sullivan put faith in Laba, and Laba is putting his heart on his sleeve for Sullivan.

“It’s awesome,” Laba said of Sullivan’s praise. “Obviously, I want to prove him right in him saying that, and just continue to get better each and every game.”