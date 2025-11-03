Noah Laba's Emergence Has Had A Ripple Effect On The Rangers

The emergence of Noah Laba has opened up a world of possibilities for the New York Rangers.

Laba came into Rangers training camp as a promising prospect who’d likely spend the season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

However, Laba exceeded expectations and stood out, so much so that he earned a spot on the Rangers’ opening-night roster.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Laba though. He had some difficulties transitioning to the speed of NHL play through his first few NHL games.

Sullivan was blunt in his assessment of Laba when talking to the media on Oct. 23.

“It's been a little bit of a roller coaster ride,” Sullivan said on Laba’s start to the season. “I think he's had moments where he's played extremely well. He’s had moments where it’s been a little bit overwhelming for him.

Over the course of the Rangers’ four-game road trip, Laba flipped the switch, playing exceptionally well.

The 22-year-old forward was all over the ice making plays. His speed, hockey IQ, and offensive skill sets were on full display. He scored two goals through those four games.

Since Trocheck went down with an upper-body injury, the Rangers’ lineup balance has been out of whack.

Laba’s emergence allowed Mike Sullivan to put J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad back together on a line with Artemi Panarin, and Laba jumped into the second-line center role alongside Will Cuylle and Alexis Lafrenière.

In his new role, Laba has thrived while also helping elevate the game of Cuylle and Lafrenière. It’s a trio that brings offensive explosiveness to go along with the team's first line.

It’s only due to Laba’s steady improvements that Sullivan was able to make these sweeping line changes.

Sullivan is building more and more trust in Laba to the point where he feels comfortable increasing his responsibilities.

“One of the things that allowed us to do it is the traction that we've seen with Laba, is overall game on both sides of the puck,” Sullivan said of Laba’s impact on his decision to change the lines.

“I think he's improving and developing and growing right in front of our eyes with every game he plays. His learning curve has been steep. He has real good aptitude for the game. If we didn't have a comfort level there, we probably wouldn't do it.”

Vincent Trocheck continues to make progress in his recovery from an upper-body injury.

Even when Trocheck comes back, Laba should still continue to be a major contributor for the Rangers if he maintains this level of play.

The whole makeup of the lineup has changed because of Laba and what he’s able to provide. Laba’s blossoming has had a ripple effect on the rest of the team in a positive way.

This is just the beginning for Laba, as his future in New York is filled with hope and excitement.