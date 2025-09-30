Noah Laba Steals The Show In Rangers' Preseason Win Over Islanders

Just as he has done throughout training camp, Noah Laba stole the show in the New York Rangers’ 3-2 preseason win over the New York Islanders on Monday night, capping the game off with an overtime-winning goal.

Coming into training camp, nobody expected Laba to crack the Rangers’ opening-night roster, but here he is, making it extremely difficult for the Rangers to deny him a spot.

Laba has continued to impress Mike Sullivan, and as a result, Sullivan is putting the Laba in positions to thrive and showcase his skills.

It’s safe to say that he hasn’t disappointed.

Laba’s hard-nosed style of play helps transform him into a reliable two-way forward, which has set him apart from the rest of the young prospects.

Monday night’s preseason game was a big test for Laba, who was going up against some of the Islanders’ top veteran players.

The 22-year-old forward showed that he belongs in this NHL environment, as he thrived in this competitive environment.

Laba had no fear when scoring his overtime goal, going straight to the net, a valuable attribute in an impactful NHL forward.

Over the course of training camp and the preseason, Sullivan has grown more and more fond of Laba’s offensive game.

“I think Noah has a 200-foot game. I think his offense is evolving,” Sullivan said. “With each game that he plays, you could see more of the playmaking and just his vision, whether it be with the puck or without the puck on the offensive side, just his instincts.”

The Rangers have thrown more challenges onto Laba’s shoulders throughout the past few weeks, and that has only helped him grow his confidence.

“From the first game till now, just slowly kind of gaining more and more confidence,” Laba said. “Obviously, that was the first time I kind of played an all-NHL lineup, so definitely a bit nerve-wracking there, but felt like as the game went on, I gained a little more confidence.”

That third-line center role is up for grabs, and Laba continues to gain momentum in his pursuit of securing the role.

Whether Laba ultimately makes the Rangers’ opening-night roster or not, he’s put the entire organization on notice, and he’ll eventually make his way to The Big Apple.