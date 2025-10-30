Notes And Quotes About The Blueshirts

All Around The Blueshirts Bush:

1. If Brennan Othmann doesn't dress tonight for the Rangers at Edmonton, it would appear that his New York career is over. (Trade or back to Hartford.)

2. For three years in a row, Othmann has been rated by The Hockey News "Future Watch" either as the Blueshirts very top prospect or second best behind Gabe Perreault.

3. Yet, time and again, Othmann has turned out to be yet another Rangers draft failure. No amount of failed auditions has changed management's obvious disappointment.

4. Dylan Roobroeck, who scored 20 goals at Hartford last season, looks like a far better bet to make the New York varsity than Othmann. Another 6-7 giant, he'd look good with Brett Berard and Gabe Perrault when those two worthies NHL time comes..

5. Matt Rempe, who succeeded in playing himself off the team with a fight that will cost the Skating Giraffe months of rehab.

6. The reason being – Sam Carrick. Slingin' Sammy – at 6-0, 202 pounds is proving to be an effective fighter.

7. Critics aside, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Mika Zibanejad still could – repeat, could – help the team.

8. Maven Round Table V.P. Mark Linde on the Z Man: "It's up to Coach Sully to get Mika's head back to believing that he can contribute like the player he was two seasons ago. Get him feeling positive about himself and, hopefully, he'll rebound.

9. Maven Round Table Super Scout Jess Rubenstein with Important Reminder One: "Mika is not going anywhere unless he decides to waive his 'No Movement' clause."

10. And one more from Jess: "No sane GM is going to take on Mika's contract unless Drury eats a large part of it!"