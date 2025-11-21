One Rangers Prospect To Keep and Eye Out For

Friday sure comes around in a hurry; and that's a good thing because it's Ask The Maven time. Today's question comes via Charlie Yokofsky of Ardsley. Take it away, Charlie:

NOW THAT PROSPECTS GABE PERREAULT AND BRENNAN OTHMANN HAVE BEEN RETURNED TO HARTFORD, WHO IMPRESSES IN THE RANGERS FARM SYSTEM?

The Maven Replies: At the moment, the best bet is 6-7 forward Nathan Aspinall of the OHL Flint Firebirds. The Markham, Ontario product was a low 2024 fifth round draft pick.

The Maven's superscout Jess Rubenstein has submitted this report:

"Aspinall is the current best prospect. He was just named the Cogeco OHL Player Of The Week award, recording four goals, three assists and seven points over three wins.

Looking For A Blueshirt Miracle In Colorado And Finding Zilch

Yesterday, The Maven made it clear that it would take a miracle for the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> to visit Denver's Ball Center and emerge with a victory.against the sizzling hot Avalanche.

"Also, Aspinall leads all Rangers' prospects with a 12-15-27 record. No Rangers' prospect is even close to those numbers."