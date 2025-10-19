Rangers: 3 Potential Trade Destinations For Brennan Othmann

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman recently reported that the New York Rangers have talked with other teams about Brennan Othmann’s future with the Original Six club since the 2021 first-round pick did not make the NHL roster out of training camp.

Due to this, let’s take a look at three teams who could make sense as potential landing spots for Othmann if the Rangers do end up moving him.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have started the season off hot, as they are currently at the top of the Atlantic Division standings with a 5-1-0 record. Yet, when looking at their group, it is fair to argue that they could use another winger with skill and upside. Thus, an interesting prospect like Othmann could very well grab their attention.

Calgary Flames

It has been a very tough start to the season for the Flames, as their 1-5-0 record demonstrates. With the Flames having such a slow start, it would be understandable if they looked to add to their roster. Othmann could be a good pickup for the Flames, as they need help on the wing, and he is young enough that he would fit right into their rebuild.

Nashville Predators

It is no secret that the Predators need help on offense, so a prospect like Othmann could intrigue them. When looking at their current group, he could compete for a spot in their top nine. Furthermore, with how this past season went for the Predators, they should be looking to add young players with potential to their roster.