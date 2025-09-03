Rangers Add 100th Anniversary Logo To Centre Ice At Madison Square Garden

In honor of their 100th season, the New York Rangers have added a 100th anniversary logo to centre ice at Madison Square Garden.

This logo features a 100 in the Rangers’ familiar red-with-white-shadow sweater number style, set above the Rangers’ shield logo.

Throughout the course of the 2025-26 season, there expected to be different events to celebrate this unique milestone.

“The New York Rangers are one of the premier franchises, not just in the National Hockey League, but in all of professional sports,” Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury said when the centennial mark was first revealed in March 2025. “As we approach our Centennial year, we are proud and excited about the opportunity to honour our legacy with our fans.”

The 2025-26 campaign is set to start for the Rangers on Oct. 7, against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden.