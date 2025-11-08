Rangers' Alexis Lafrenière Hits New Career Milestone

During the New York Rangers' Nov. 7 contest against the Detroit Red Wings, Alexis Lafrenière hit the 200th point of his NHL career by recording the primary assist on Noah Laba's second-period goal.

Lafrenière entered this matchup against the Red Wings with 199 points after being held off the scoresheet against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 4. Now, he has officially hit the 200-point milestone for the Rangers by getting this helper against Detroit.

According to NHL Public Relations, Lafrenière is now the seventh-youngest player in Rangers history to hit the 200-point mark at 24 years and 27 days old. That is certainly an impressive accomplishment for the 2020 first-overall pick, and he will now be looking to build off it from here.

It took Lafrenière 395 games to reach his 200th career point with the Rangers. However, it is important to note that a good portion of them came from the two previous seasons, as he recorded 102 points in 2023-24 and 2024-25 combined.

In 15 games this so far this season with the Rangers, Lafrenière has posted one goal, six assists, and seven points.