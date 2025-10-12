Rangers Defender Exits Penguins Matchup Injured

The New York Rangers have announced that defenseman Carson Soucy will be out for the remainder of the club's Oct. 11 contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to an upper-body injury.

Soucy was limited to only 6:35 of ice time and 10 shifts in the Rangers' contest against the Penguins due to his injury.

Soucy was shaken up after a big collision with Penguins forward Rickard Rakell. Soucy was, however, able to skate himself off the ice following the scary play.

Soucy has appeared in three games this season with the Rangers, where he has recorded one goal and a plus-2 rating.