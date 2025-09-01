Rangers ‘Excited’ To See The Work Brennan Othmann Did Put Into Action

This upcoming season will be crucial for Brennan Othmann.

Last year, Othmann did not make the New York Rangers' opening-night roster out of training camp, but he got his chance to prove himself at the NHL level late in the season.

In a 22-game sample size, Othmann failed to score a goal and recorded just two points.

However, if you watched Othmann play, you could tell that he showed signs of improvement over time and really seemed to become comfortable at the highest level of play.

The 22-year-old used his size to his advantage, emerging as an impactful two-way forward, with a little physical edge to his game.

The Rangers organization views last season as a learning lesson for Othmann.

"We're excited to see the work he has put in in the summer and what he learned last year," Rangers director of player development Jed Ortmeyer said via Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Othmann will compete at training camp for an opening-night roster spot with the Rangers, and he has a legitimate chance at making the team.

If he does make the Rangers roster out of training camp, it will truly show the strides he’s made and the overall trust the organization has in him.