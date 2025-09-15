Rangers Hall Of Fame Goalie Eddie Giacomin Dies At 86

Legendary New York Rangers goaltender Eddie Giacomin passed away on Sunday at the age of 86.

Giacomin spent ten seasons with the Rangers from 1965 to 1976, and he’s widely known as one of the greatest and most influential Blueshirts goalies in their franchise history.

“Eddie Giacomin was an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about, both to his teammates and the Blueshirts faithful. You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie,” the Rangers wrote via X.

“The great Rod Gilbert called him the heart of their team, and we cannot think of a greater honor to bestow on one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play the game. Our thoughts are with Eddie's family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.”

In 13 NHL seasons, Giacomin recorded a 290-209 record with 96 ties, a 2.82 goals-against average, .902 save percentage, and 54 shutouts.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of a true original, Hockey Hall of Famer and beloved New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings goaltender Eddie Giacomin,” the NHL said in a statement. “One of the first stickhandling goaltenders, Giacomin backstopped the Rangers' surge to the NHL's upper echelon in the early 1970s, reaching four straight semifinals and the Stanley Cup Final in 1972.

“A six-time NHL All-Star who also led the League in games played four straight seasons, Giacomin routinely heard chants of 'Ed-die! Ed-die!' from adoring Madison Square Garden crowds and had his No. 1 retired by the franchise in 1989. We send our condolences to Eddie's family, friends and the many fans he thrilled throughout his memorable career.”