Rangers Hire Blake Wheeler To Hockey Operations Role

The New York Rangers have hired former NHL forward Blake Wheeler to be the team’s hockey operations advisor.

Wheeler officially retired from the NHL this summer in July after playing 16 seasons.

For the majority of his career, Wheeler played for the Winnipeg Jets, where he served as captain from 2016 to 2022.

However, Wheeler played his final season in the NHL for the New York Rangers during the 2023-24 campaign.

The veteran forward recorded nine goals, 12 assists, and 21 points in 54 games with the Blueshirts.

The Rangers also hired Ryan Martin to be the associate general manager, while hiring both Jim Sullivan and Ryane Clowe to serve as the assistant general managers.