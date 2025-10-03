Rangers Intend To ‘Err On The Side Of Caution’ Regarding J.T. Miller And Artemi Panarin Injuries

The New York Rangers are not planning on taking any risks with J.T. Miller and Artemi Panarin as training camp comes to a close.

Both Miller and Panarin have been dealing with their own respective lower-body injuries.

During Monday’s practice, Miller lunged to save the puck from exiting the zone as he dove and was slow to get up, appearing to favor his leg.

The 32-year-old ultimately limped his way off the ice and into the locker room. He did not return to practice.

While Miller hasn’t practiced or played in a preseason game since suffering this injury, he’s listed as day-to-day, and his condition isn’t considered to be serious.

Panarin suffered a lower-body injury early on in training camp, which resulted in him missing a couple of practices.

Sullivan made clear on Thursday night that he intends to take things slow regarding Miller and Panarin’s health before the Rangers’ season opener on Oct. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"We're going to err on the side of caution with both him and J.T,” Sullivan said.

Both players should be ready to play next week to kick off the regular season.