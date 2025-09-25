Rangers' Line Combinations, Defensive Pairings And Power Pay Units For Preseason Game Against Islanders

The New York Rangers are set to play the new York Islanders in their third preseason game on Thursday night.

Here are all of the players that will play in tonight's game:

Forwards:

Mika Zibanejad-J.T. Miller-Gabe Perreault

Alexis Lafrenière-Vincent Trocheck-Brennan Otthmann

Adam Edström-Dylan Roobroeck-Matt Rempe

Brett Berard-Noah Laba-Conor Sheary

Defensemen:

Scott Morrow-Adam Fox

Carson Soucy-Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson-Derrick Pouliot

Goaltenders:

Jonathan Quick

Dylan Garand

Power Play Units:

PP1: Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafrenière, Adam Fox

PP2: Matt Rempe, Gabe Perreault, Conor Sheary, Brennan Othmann, Scott Morrow