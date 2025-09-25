Rangers' Line Combinations, Defensive Pairings And Power Pay Units For Preseason Game Against Islanders

The New York Rangers are set to play the new York Islanders in their third preseason game on Thursday night.
Here are all of the players that will play in tonight's game:
Forwards:
Mika Zibanejad-J.T. Miller-Gabe Perreault
Alexis Lafrenière-Vincent Trocheck-Brennan Otthmann
Adam Edström-Dylan Roobroeck-Matt Rempe
Brett Berard-Noah Laba-Conor Sheary
Defensemen:
Scott Morrow-Adam Fox
Carson Soucy-Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson-Derrick Pouliot
Goaltenders:
Jonathan Quick
Dylan Garand
Power Play Units:
PP1: Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafrenière, Adam Fox
PP2: Matt Rempe, Gabe Perreault, Conor Sheary, Brennan Othmann, Scott Morrow