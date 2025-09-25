    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers' Line Combinations, Defensive Pairings And Power Pay Units For Preseason Game Against Islanders

    Sep 25, 2025, 15:44
    The New York Rangers are set to play the new York Islanders in their third preseason game on Thursday night. 

    Here are all of the players that will play in tonight's game:

    Forwards: 

    Mika Zibanejad-J.T. Miller-Gabe Perreault

    Alexis Lafrenière-Vincent Trocheck-Brennan Otthmann

    Adam Edström-Dylan Roobroeck-Matt Rempe

    Brett Berard-Noah Laba-Conor Sheary

    Defensemen:

    Scott Morrow-Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy-Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson-Derrick Pouliot

    Goaltenders:

    Jonathan Quick

    Dylan Garand 

    Power Play Units:

    PP1: Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafrenière, Adam Fox

    PP2: Matt Rempe, Gabe Perreault, Conor Sheary, Brennan Othmann, Scott Morrow