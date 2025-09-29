    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers' Lines Combinations, Defensive Pairings And Goaltenders For Preseason Game Against Islanders

    Remy Mastey
    Sep 29, 2025, 18:33
    The New York Rangers are set to play in the New York Islanders on Monday in what will be their fourth preseason game. 

    While many of the Rangers’ established veterans won’t be playing in this preseason game, the lineup consists of some players who are competing for roster spots. 

    Here are the line combinations, defensive pairings, and goaltenders set to suit up for the Rangers:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle-Juuso Parssinen-Gabe Perreault 

    Brennan Othmann-Noah Laba-Taylor Raddysh

    Brett Berard-Sam Carrick-Brendan Brisson

    Jonny Brodzinski-Dylan Roobroeck-Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Urho Vaakanainen-Braden Schneider 

    Matthew Robertson-Scott Morrow

    Connor Mackey-Casey Fitzgerald 

    Goaltenders:

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Dylan Garand