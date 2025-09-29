Rangers' Lines Combinations, Defensive Pairings And Goaltenders For Preseason Game Against Islanders

The New York Rangers are set to play in the New York Islanders on Monday in what will be their fourth preseason game.
While many of the Rangers’ established veterans won’t be playing in this preseason game, the lineup consists of some players who are competing for roster spots.
Here are the line combinations, defensive pairings, and goaltenders set to suit up for the Rangers:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle-Juuso Parssinen-Gabe Perreault
Brennan Othmann-Noah Laba-Taylor Raddysh
Brett Berard-Sam Carrick-Brendan Brisson
Jonny Brodzinski-Dylan Roobroeck-Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Urho Vaakanainen-Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson-Scott Morrow
Connor Mackey-Casey Fitzgerald
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand