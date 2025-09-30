Rangers Place 2 Players On Waivers

According to PuckPedia, the New York Rangers have placed forward Brendan Brisson and defenseman Connor Mackey on waivers.

The Rangers acquired Brisson this past season in the deal that sent forward Reilly Smith back to the Vegas Golden Knights. Following the trade, Brisson appeared in 16 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2024-25, where he posted two goals, four assists, six points, and 12 penalty minutes.

Brisson was selected by the Golden Knights with the 29th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 24 career NHL games, he has recorded two goals, six assists, eight points, and a plus-2 rating.

Mackey, on the other hand, recorded six goals, 14 assists, 24 points, and 102 penalty minutes in 66 games last season with Hartford. He also played in two NHL games with the Rangers during the 2024-25 season, recording zero points, five penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating.

In 42 career NHL games over five seasons split between the Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, and Rangers, Mackey has recorded four goals, seven assists, 11 points, and 80 penalty minutes.